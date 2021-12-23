AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $34.36. AAR shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 3,139 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.76.

About AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

