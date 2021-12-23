AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $34.36. AAR shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 3,139 shares trading hands.
The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.76.
About AAR (NYSE:AIR)
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
