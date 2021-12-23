Arisz Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on December 28th (NASDAQ:ARIZU)

Arisz Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARIZU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 28th. Arisz Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 18th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Arisz Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ARIZU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Arisz Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

