ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. 66,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,407 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $27.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

