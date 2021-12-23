Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 25,131 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 298% compared to the average volume of 6,322 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $772.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

