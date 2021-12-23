Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares International Select Dividend ETF Call Options (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,664 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,271% compared to the typical daily volume of 705 call options.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.