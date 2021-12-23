Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,627 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 478% compared to the average volume of 1,319 call options.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

