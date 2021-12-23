Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,627 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 478% compared to the average volume of 1,319 call options.
NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
