Blockstack (STX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.36 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00371652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

