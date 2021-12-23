Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches One Day Volume of $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.15 or 0.08130223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.44 or 1.00055551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RULERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.