Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Shares Up 0.3%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.67. 96,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,287% from the average session volume of 6,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.