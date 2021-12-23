Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Trading Up 1.6%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 10,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 29,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.32%.

About Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

