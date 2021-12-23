Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

