Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Trading Down 2.2%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 34,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$28.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.99.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

