Perpetual Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $647.72 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.08 or 0.00018706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $647.72 million and approximately $32.07 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00210023 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,325,000 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

