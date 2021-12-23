Sonar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $118,569.00 (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $15.21 million and $118,569.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sonar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00057549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.87 or 0.08122408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.93 or 1.00035250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

