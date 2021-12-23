Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWAN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 338,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $1,024,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $4,199,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $151,949,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

