Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $44.96 million and approximately $41,998.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.27 or 0.00394421 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

