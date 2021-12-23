PEPS Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $491.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00168720 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

