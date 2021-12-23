EOS Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $757.00 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00006907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,042,535,462 coins and its circulating supply is 975,897,571 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

