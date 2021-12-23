Tellor Market Cap Reaches $80.91 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Tellor has a total market cap of $80.91 million and $31.78 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $35.24 or 0.00072664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00209392 BTC.

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,381,237 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,052 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

