Reviewing Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

This table compares Silk Road Medical and ResMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 20.02 -$47.37 million ($1.51) -28.58 ResMed $3.20 billion 11.93 $474.51 million $3.41 76.74

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silk Road Medical and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 ResMed 2 5 3 0 2.10

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $57.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.84%. ResMed has a consensus target price of $244.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Silk Road Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than ResMed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ResMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -54.99% -52.81% -30.40% ResMed 14.92% 28.46% 17.56%

Summary

ResMed beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment engages in the supply of business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.