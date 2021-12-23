Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.58.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,257. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.