Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $237.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.20 million and the highest is $242.70 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $914.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $922.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $984.74 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $998.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 747,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,115. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

