iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 16,163 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,268.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,488.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 264,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,376. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITOS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

