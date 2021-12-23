Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Major Shareholder Buys $31,763.36 in Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,763.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:MCG traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). On average, equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.