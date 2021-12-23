Kind Ads Token Price Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $28,457.85 and $195.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00210050 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

KIND is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

