Tapmydata Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.76 million and $49.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00277918 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010206 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00017624 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars.

