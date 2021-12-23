Blank Wallet Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $579,594.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.72 or 0.08128236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,427.19 or 0.99912487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00073405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

