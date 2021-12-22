Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.74. 1,349,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,526. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $54.96 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

