Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.28. 1,181,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,035. LKQ has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

