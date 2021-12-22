DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $32.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.89 million to $32.45 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $118.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.05 million to $118.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.71 million, with estimates ranging from $130.72 million to $134.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,721. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

