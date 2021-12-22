Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $992.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Five Below reported sales of $858.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.94. 802,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.85. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

