Brokerages Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $643.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,930. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.76, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $661.71 and its 200-day moving average is $615.87.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

