Refinable Price Hits $0.26 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Refinable has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $557,741.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.83 or 0.08121141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.56 or 1.00046826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

