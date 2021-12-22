$165.00 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report sales of $165.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $153.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $614.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $618.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $714.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million.

Several analysts have commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 525,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,600. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

