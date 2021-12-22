Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 138,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,146. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rubertis Francesco De purchased 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $134,004.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J purchased 34,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $440,059.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

