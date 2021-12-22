Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post sales of $314.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.91 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. 111,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,997. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

