Ultra Price Reaches $1.61 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Ultra has a total market cap of $454.96 million and $23.42 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,526.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.39 or 0.00909586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00254310 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000970 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

