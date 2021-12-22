Swop 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54,208.00 (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for about $7.15 or 0.00014729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $54,208.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.30 or 0.08146661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,525.51 or 0.99997664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,855,797 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,981 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

