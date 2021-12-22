Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $338.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.61.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $261.25. 578,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,907. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

