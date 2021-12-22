Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to post $18.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $35.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $41.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $280.80 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $304.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SDIG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 361,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,323. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

