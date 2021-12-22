MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

