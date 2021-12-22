ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives $10.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after buying an additional 174,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ADT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after buying an additional 96,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADT by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ADT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,483. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.17%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

