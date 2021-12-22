Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.03. 1,294,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,841. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

