$6.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.89 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of V traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.96. 5,998,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,844,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average of $225.98. Visa has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.