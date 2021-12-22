Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $230.78

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,726. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.91 and a 200-day moving average of $190.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

