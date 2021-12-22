Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives €12.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.27 ($13.78).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.15) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Orange in a report on Monday, December 6th.

EPA:ORA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching €9.34 ($10.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($17.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.60.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

