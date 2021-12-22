Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $148.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 9.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.82. 672,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.