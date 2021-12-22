GXChain (GXC) Price Up 47.4% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003811 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $138.88 million and $37.88 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,840,350 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

