Crust Network Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.93 or 0.00020440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $30.41 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00210142 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

