$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 92,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,866. The company has a market capitalization of $320.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 112,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

